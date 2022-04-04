FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

