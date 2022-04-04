G Lawrence Buhl Sells 3,643 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $8,814,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

