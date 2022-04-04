Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GAU. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.