Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.46. 610,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

