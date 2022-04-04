Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Sells $208,175,000.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,711 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

