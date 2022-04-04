GATX (NYSE:GATX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,430. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

