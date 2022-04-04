GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.50 ($47.80).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.60 ($0.66) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €37.91 ($41.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.