Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 5.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 16,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

