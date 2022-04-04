Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

GENC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

