General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $230.00 Average PT from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Trust acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.96. 8,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

