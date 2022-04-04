General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.96. 8,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

