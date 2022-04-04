Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce $299.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $343.39 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,030. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

