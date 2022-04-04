Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 998,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,590. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

