Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,800.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and last traded at GBX 2,814 ($36.86), with a volume of 3455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,810 ($36.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($75.19) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.50).

Get Genus alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,244.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,457.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.