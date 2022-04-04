GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GeoPark stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 3,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,116. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.