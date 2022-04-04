Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $82,805,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.