Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DNA opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

