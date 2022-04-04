Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

