Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.