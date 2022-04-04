Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

GTLB opened at $54.68 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

