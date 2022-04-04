Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
GTLB opened at $54.68 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.