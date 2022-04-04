Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.
Shares of GPN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 1,676,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,222. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
