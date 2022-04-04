Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.53

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 136401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The company has a market capitalization of C$81.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 57.82 and a quick ratio of 57.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13.
About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.