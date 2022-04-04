GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NYSE GDDY traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

