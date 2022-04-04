Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

GSBD stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

