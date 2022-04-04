GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

GPRO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. GoPro has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock worth $2,041,445. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

