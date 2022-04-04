Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GTE opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.77. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.