Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GTE opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.77. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

