Graybug Vision’s (GRAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

