Graypoint LLC Buys 908 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 383.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

