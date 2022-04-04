Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

