Graypoint LLC Invests $361,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $7,809,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

