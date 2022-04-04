Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.02. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

