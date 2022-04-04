Graypoint LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

