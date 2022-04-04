Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $173.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

