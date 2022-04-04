Graypoint LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

