Graypoint LLC Sells 184 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

