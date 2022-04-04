Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays raised Great Portland Estates from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.77.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

