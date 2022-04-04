Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GFF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,198. Griffon has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Griffon by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

