Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

