Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

GE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

