Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.