Grove Bank & Trust Invests $204,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

