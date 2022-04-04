GT Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

