Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,162. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

