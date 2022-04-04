Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.