Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GKP. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.62. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £520.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

