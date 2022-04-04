GXChain Hits One Day Volume of $10.05 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $123.40 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,917,340 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.