H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 145 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.28.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

