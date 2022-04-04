H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 190 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of SEK 225.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.