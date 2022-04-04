Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

