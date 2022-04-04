Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
