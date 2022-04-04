Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMSO. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.42) on Friday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,147.96). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($101,519.52).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

