Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

HMY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

